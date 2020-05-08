“Operation: Inspiration” is scheduled to take to the skies over Waterloo Region, and many other southern Ontario communities, on Saturday.

The flyovers, by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, have been performed as a salute to all Canadians who are doing their part to fight the spread of Covid-19, including front-line health care workers, first responders, and essential workers.

The Snowbirds’ Twitter account shared maps on Friday evening, outlining three routes they’re planning to use for flyovers on Saturday.

Two of them will cover our part of the province.

The Snowbirds are scheduled to take off from Toronto at 12:45 p.m., flying over Burlington, Hamilton, Niagara, Brantford, and Woodstock before landing in London at 1:45 p.m.

Another flyover will see the team depart London at 4:15 p.m., flying over Stratford, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Guelph before heading north toward Georgian Bay and the Barrie area, landing north of Barrie at 5:15 p.m.

Routes and times are subject to change, according to a message on the Snowbirds’ Twitter account.

The team is also encouraging people not to travel to watch the show.

“We encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their home and refrain from traveling to see the flyovers,” reads a notice on the Snowbirds’ Twitter account.



