Snow squall warning, travel advisory in effect Tuesday
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories and snow squall warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday morning.
The snow squall warning issued at 4:18 a.m. on Tuesday includes Mount Forest, Arthur and northern Wellington County.
They agency says those areas could experience heavy and blowing snow with up to 15 centimetres of the white stuff within a 12-hour period.
Environment Canada is warning drivers that squalls could make travelling difficult.
A winter weather travel advisory was also issued for the Region of Waterloo early Tuesday morning.
In the alert posted at 4:43 a.m., the agency warned of low visibility in blowing snow and bursts of heavy snow with up to 5 cm of snow possible over a 2 to 4-hour period.
The advisory notes that drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions with reduced visibility due to heavy snow.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
UPDATED
-
-
-
-
-
-
-