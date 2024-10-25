Smoke seen billowing from waste management site in Waterloo
Residents spotted smoke coming from a waste management site in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.
A nearby resident said he was driving near Conrad Place when he saw heavy smoke and stopped to take photos.
He claimed the smoke was from a fire at the Waterloo hauling and transfer station, operated by the company ‘Waste Management’.
Waterloo regional police said the incident was handled by fire and they did not attend.
CTV News could see fire crews on scene after 5 p.m.
At one point, an aerial truck was used.
No details on the fire have been released.
