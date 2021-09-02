Six Nations Police investigating 'targeted' shooting on Mohawk Road

Six Nations -

Six Nations police are investigating a targeted shooting on Mohawk Road on Thursday afternoon.

ORNGE Air Ambulance confirmed one person was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with injuries.

Six Nations police say Mohawk Road between Third Line Road and Fourth Line Road will be closed until the investigation is complete.

They say there is no danger to the public, adding the shooting "appears to be a targeted incident."

Thursday evening, there was a heavy police presence in the area. Six Nations Police requested the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police.

An OPP spokesperson said the Halidmand OPP and K-9 unit responded to a request for assistance from Six Nations police at 2:30 p.m. but were unable to provide further information, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.