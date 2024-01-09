Six Nations, Ont. man fatally shot in Miami following NFL game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was shot and killed in Miami Sunday after travelling there to see his favourite team play.
Dylan Isaacs, 30, was at the Hard Rock Stadium to watch the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins and was fatally shot shortly after leaving the game.
Now his family and community are trying to pick up the pieces and remembering Dylan for his big, bright personality.
“We’ll never forget you, none of us will,” Dylan’s mother Susan Isaacs said Tuesday, surrounded by family at her sister’s Ohsweken, Ont. home. “He meant so much to everybody.”
Dylan Isaacs and his mother Susan Isaacs are seen a photo provided by family. (Supplied)
Susan said Dylan went to Sunday’s game with friends and ran into his cousins there.
“I didn’t even know he was going,” she explained.
“He had posted the picture of him and his cousins… and that’s when I FaceTimed him and he was at the game.”
It would be the last conversation Susan had with her son.
She said after than game, Dylan was bumped by a vehicle and he and his friends went after the car.
“Dylan confronted him,” Susan said through tears. “And they shot him – about six rounds.”
Dylan Isaacs is being remembered as an avid sports fan with a big, bright personality. (Supplied)
The shooter got away and Miami Gardens Police are looking for the suspect. A $5,000 reward has also been issued for information that leads to an arrest.
“We want that person caught who did this senseless act,” said Dylan’s aunt, Cecelia Skye.
REMEMBERING DYLAN
As the family waits for justice, they’re remembering the 30-year-old as an avid sports fan with a bright personality and a commitment to his community.
“He was a big sports fan, basketball, soccer, football, he had sports on the TV all the time,” Cecelia said.
“He was a big guy, big personality.”
Dylan Isaacs as a young boy. His family says he was proud of his Haudenosaunee culture and roots. (Supplied)
Dylan was proud of his roots too.
Six Nations of the Grand River said Isaacs had been employed by the First Nation since 2021 and had dedicated his career to helping his community as an archaeological community monitor.
That pride was on full display at the game on Sunday where Dylan and his cousins hung the purple Haudenosaunee Confederacy Flag in the stands.
The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Flag hangs in the stands at Sunday's Miami Dolphins game. (Supplied)
The flag is now with Dylan’s mother.
“They had put it up there – my cousins. And she brought this up to me,” Susan said.
Now the family is focused on bringing Dylan’s body home from Miami, anxiously awaiting that tearful touchdown they hope will help them start to heal.
“I gotta keep going, gotta get him to his resting place,” Susan said.
An online fundraiser has been set up for the family to help with funeral arrangements.
