Nearly half of Waterloo Region’s ION LRT vehicles have arrived in the region.

A report was presented to council on Tuesday that outlines the current status of light rail transit vehicles in the region.

The six trains have been undergoing testing on local tracks while the remaining eight vehicles are still being completed and inspected at Bombardier in Kingston.

The report says Grandlinq will still need to install certain on-board equipment such as radios, antennas, and systems to control gates, crossings and traffic signals in all of the vehicles.

The report is part of a monthly initiative to release updates on vehicle status.