The province’s police watchdog says it’s looking into an incident involving Guelph Police.

The Special Investigations Unit says Guelph Police were dealing with a traffic-related investigation in the area of Brant and Delaware Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The SIU says during the police investigation a male was hurt and was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

They say police will not be releasing any further information at this time.