SIU looking into man hurt during traffic investigation
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 9:23AM EDT
The province’s police watchdog says it’s looking into an incident involving Guelph Police.
The Special Investigations Unit says Guelph Police were dealing with a traffic-related investigation in the area of Brant and Delaware Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The SIU says during the police investigation a male was hurt and was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.
They say police will not be releasing any further information at this time.