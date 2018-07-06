Featured
SIU looking into incident regarding unresponsive male
Guelph Police responded to a report of an unresponsive male on Thursday. SIU is investigating. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 6, 2018 11:55AM EDT
Guelph Police were called to a business on Carden Street on July 5 at approximately 11:30 p.m.
They provided medical assistance until paramedics and fire arrived.
The male was transported to Guelph General Hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown.
Special Investigations Unit was notified, and will be carried out regarding the incident.
Further information was not available.