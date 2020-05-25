KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another four cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the local total to 1,082.

At the same time, the number of resolved cases rose by 29 to 742. The death toll also rose to 113 on Monday, but public health officials say the person had actually died in mid-May.

"In carefully conducting our data quality checks, we determined that an additional person associated with the Forest Heights outbreak, who had been in hospital, had passed away in mid-May but had not been counted yet in our dashboard," said Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang during a media briefing on Monday.

Accounting for deaths and resolved cases, there are now 227 active cases of the virus in Waterloo Region.

"Overall we continue to see signs of stabilization in our numbers of new cases," Dr. Wang said. She notes though that "we are still in a precarious state" when it comes to the virus, and must continue to observe public health guidelines.

The region's website shows 150 more tests have been done since Sunday's report, for a total of 15,636 tests to date.

Testing partners are now testing the general public after previously prioritizing testing for high-risk groups like health-care workers and people at long-term care homes.

One more outbreak at a long-term care home has been declared over. There are now 11 active outbreaks – 26 have been declared over so far.

As a whole, Ontario reported more than 400 new cases of the virus for the fifth straight day.

There are now 25,904 cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 2,102 deaths and 19,698 recoveries.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Waterloo Region: