Shuttle buses start rolling between Waterloo Region and Pearson airports
A new shuttle service, taking Air Canada travellers back and forth between the Region of Waterloo International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport, has officially hit the road.
Six buses will run daily in each direction.
The best part – Air Canada passengers can ride for free.
The airline says travellers can check in for their flight, check their bags, and get their boarding pass at Waterloo Region’s airport before boarding the 36-seat “luxury motocoach.” When they arrive at Pearson, passengers can go through security while their bags are automatically transferred to the connecting flight.
The Air Canada check in for passengers at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on May 1, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
“This is an opportunity for people to avoid that traffic jam on [Highway] 401,” said Karen Redman, Region of Waterloo chair, at Wednesday’s launch party. “This is a luxury liner that will go in the HOV lanes which are pretty much from here to Pearson and that will expedite travel.”
The buses have leather seats, power outlets and WiFi access.
Inside the new Air Canada shuttle bus that will travel from the Region of Waterloo International Airport to Pearson Airport in Toronto on May 1, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
The airline also promises that if the shuttle doesn’t make it in time for a flight, passengers will be automatically rebooked on another flight.
Departures and arrivals
Here are the travel times when going from the Region of Waterloo International Airport to Pearson Airport in Toronto:
- Departure at 5:00 a.m., arrival at 6:05 a.m.
- Departure at 6:05 a.m., arrival at 7:15 a.m.
- Departure at 10:55 a.m., arrival at 12:05 p.m.
- Departure at 1:40 p.m., arrival at 2:55 p.m.
- Departure at 3:50 p.m., arrival at 5:15 p.m.
- Departure at 5:45 p.m., arrival at 7:00 p.m.
Here are the travel times when going from Pearson Airport to the Region of Waterloo International Airport:
- Departure at 8:15 a.m., arrival at 9:30 a.m.
- Departure at 9:40 a.m., arrival at 10:50 a.m.
- Departure at 1:15 p.m., arrival at 2:25 p.m.
- Departure at 3:15 p.m., arrival at 4:40 p.m.
- Departure at 6:15 p.m., arrival at 7:35 p.m.
- Departure at 9:35 p.m., arrival at 10:40 p.m.
What else you need to know
Shuttle buses are also running between Pearson and the Hamilton International Airport.
To book, or learn more about the service, go to Air Canada’s website.
