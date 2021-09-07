Severe thunderstorms rip through southern Ontario

KITCHENER -

A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of the area. The storm began approaching from the northwest and moving through the province into the afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Mount Forest, Arthur and Wellington County from about 5:40 p.m. to 7 p.m. The warning came into effect again around 9:40 p.m.

The weather agency was tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of bringing hail, heavy downpours and strong winds gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour.

Damage from the storm was noticeable in areas including Port Albert, Sauble Beach and Huron County.

Here's a look at the storm as shared on social media:

Saugeen Shores experienced a significant weather event. Many power lines are down or compromised and trees are obstructing roadways in many locations #ssps2021 pic.twitter.com/R8CYRdBRiA — Saugeen Shores Police Service (@SSPSofficial) September 7, 2021

Worst damage I've seen so far is at this farm in Kingsbridge. At least one structure is gone. Debris scattered everywhere. Area farmers are gathered making sure the animals are safe/have a place to go. #ONStorm #onwx #ontag pic.twitter.com/TPDkJ15NL8 — Marc Venema (@MarcVenemaCTV) September 7, 2021

Highway 1 (road?) South of Lucknow with multiple trees and powerline down. Stopped and made sure residents were okay. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/yr2oGU33Ue — Anton Falco (@AntonFalcoWx) September 7, 2021

Tornado went north of here….

Close enough for me now it’s time to go check my neighbours to the north. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/J5JygCzWwO — Dan Hayden (@Dungannon_Dan) September 7, 2021

In Port Albert pic.twitter.com/HqsbJBQ72y — Karen Lacey (@melrose137) September 7, 2021

Last day in Ontario, and a tornado rips through. Lucknow got hit hard. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/rckFm70BYp — Tim Herd (@timherdradio) September 7, 2021

This is a developing story.