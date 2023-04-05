Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Region of Waterloo
Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm watch for the Region of Waterloo, Guelph and parts of Wellington County.
The weather agency issued the watch just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, saying conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce strong winds and hail.
The severe thunderstorm watch ended around 3:50 p.m.
The warning said wind gusts nears 90 kilometres per hour were possible, as well as hail up to ping pong ball size.
“Thunderstorms are developing over Michigan and are expected to track eastward into Ontario late this morning or this afternoon,” the watch reads. “As the Great Lakes are very cold, at this time there is a great deal of uncertainty as to how strong these thunderstorms will be as they cross into Ontario.”
Thunderstorms are expected to move east of the area late this afternoon.
The thunderstorm watch stretched across much of southwestern Ontario.
Northern Wellington County was still under a heavy rainfall warning at 4 p.m., with the weather agency saying the area could see heavy rains at times.
The weather agency said this will continue through the evening.
Earlier in the day, the national weather agency issued a tornado watch across parts of southern Ontario, primarily the Windsor and Chatham-Kent area.
In the event of a tornado, Environment Canada recommends going indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.
As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris, the agency said.
