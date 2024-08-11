Seriously injured pedestrian found on roadway in Caledonia
Police are continuing to investigate after a pedestrian was found lying on a roadway in Haldimand County with serious injuries after an alleged assault.
Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police and Haldimand County Paramedic Services responded to a 911 call from a passing driver on Sunday around 5:45 a.m. who reported an injured pedestrian on 6th Line in Caledonia.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
“Officers have determined that an assault occurred, and the circumstances are still under investigation,” police said in a media release. “If you have any relevant information or were travelling along 6th Line between 5 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. and witnessed the incident or anything suspicious, please contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.”
6th Line is currently closed between Argyle Street South and Oneida Road for the investigation.
Chinese mystery snails invading Quebec lakes by the thousands
Residents in Rawdon, Que., just north of Montreal, have noticed that there is an increasing number of invasive Chinese mystery snails in and around bodies of water in the area.
Summer McIntosh, Ethan Katzberg named Canada's flag-bearers
Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the closing ceremonies at the Olympic Games in Paris.
The strongest meteor shower of the year is about to peak. Here’s how to watch
Visible annually from mid-July to September 1, the Perseid meteor shower is set to peak between Sunday and before dawn Monday. NASA shares some tips for viewing the Perseids.
These cities will be too hot for the Olympics by 2050
Most of the world’s cities will be unable to host the Games during summer in the coming decades as they blow past the threshold of safe humid heat, according to a CNN analysis of data from CarbonPlan, a climate science and analytics-focused nonprofit group.
Kayaker found dead in Lake Erie
Around 7 p.m. Saturday, a deceased kayaker was found on Lake Erie, approximately half a kilometer from Turkey Point Marina in Norfolk County.
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC says
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after sport's highest court said her score was judged improperly, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday.
NDP calls for an investigation into bot posts about Poilievre rally
NDP MP Charlie Angus has asked the Commissioner of Canada Elections to probe a number of posts on social media, worried they may constitute foreign interference.
Police arrest a man climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before closing ceremony
French police evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.
opinion How to shelter your finances from the impact of climate change
Reports of extreme weather events and natural disasters seem to be occurring more and more frequently, and Canadians are feeling the effects in their everyday lives and on their finances. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew discusses navigating these changes to help you mitigate risks, while also taking advantage of some investment opportunities.
Sarnia police cruiser struck as theft suspects flee
Around 5 p.m. Saturday, Sarnia police were notified of a theft in progress from a retail store in the area of Quinn Drive and Lambton Mall Road.
Peacekeeper and Korea veteran honoured with stone at London’s Remembrance Gardens
Sam Carr had no clue his son had arranged for a stone to be placed in his honour at Remembrance Gardens in London, Ont.
Search for missing swimmer in Leamington
Search efforts are ongoing to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie in the Municipality of Leamington.
Chatham-Kent police investigate mischief incidents
At approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Chatham-Kent police attended a residence on Mary Street in Chatham for a mischief call.
Dog saved, cat dies in Alliston fire
One person was sent to hospital, a dog was saved, and a cat died as a result of a fire in Alliston Saturday evening.
Barrie triathlon wraps up along waterfront
MultiSport Canada's two-day triathlon event wrapped up in Barrie on Sunday, which saw more than 1,300 athletes compete in various events along the waterfront.
Slo-Pitch league raises funds for children's mentorship programs
Members of the Barrie Men's Slo-Pitch league hosted a fundraiser at The Canadian Brewhouse Saturday night to support Big Brothers Big Sisters, which provides 1-on-1 mentorship programming for children in need.
Crash closes Hwy. 17 near Nairn Centre
Ontario Provincial Police say a collision has closed Highway 17 between Espanola and Nairn Centre on Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa driver, 19, caught going nearly 200 km/h on Highway 417 facing charges
A 19-year-old driver is facing charges after clocking close to 200 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa late Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Ottawa police renew call for information about Michael Morlang's death
The Ottawa Police Service is renewing a call for information regarding a hit-and-run incident that happened 11 years ago in the city's east end.
Gatineau Park remains closed to vehicles after torrential downpour damages roads, trails
The parkways inside Gatineau Park remain closed to drivers on Sunday as eastern Ontario and western Quebec continue to recover from Friday's significant rainfall.
Man taken to hospital with stab wounds after fight between two groups in Etobicoke
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke overnight.
Police searching for suspect after suspected hate-motivated assault at Beaches restaurant
Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault at a restaurant in the Beaches.
YRP seeing witnesses after man dies in King collision
York Region Police say they are looking for witnesses after a 33-year-old man from Vaughan was killed in a single-vehicle collision in King Township Saturday night.
Friday's storm shattered rainfall records in Montreal and across Quebec
While municipalities across Quebec continue to survey the damage caused by Friday's rainstorm, is is clear that the amount of rain that fell on Montreal shattered the record for precipitation accumulation in a single day.
Storm Debby: 35 Quebec municipalities affected by rainstorm as clean up begins
Quebec Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel says 35 municipalities have been impacted, with three declaring a state of emergency.
Montreal Pride parade kicks off Sunday afternoon
The 18th Montreal Pride Festival ends with a bang on Sunday, with the parade starting at 1 p.m. and running along Rene-Levesque Boulevard between Metcalfe Street and Atateken Street.
'It's an adult way to play with my toys': Bringing action figures to life through toy photography
What started as a hobby, has turned into a passion and a large online following, for Halifax toy photographer Matt Miller.
Man arrested following firearm incident in Upper Gagetown: N.B. RCMP
RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Upper Gagetown, N.B., has been arrested following a firearm incident near Lower Coytown Road.
Nova Scotia Health searching for patient missing from Dartmouth hospital
Nova Scotia Health is asking the public’s assistance in locating a patient missing from a Halifax-area forensic psychiatric facility.
2 pedestrians dead, 1 injured after being struck by cars in less than 12 hours: WPS
Winnipeg police confirmed a second pedestrian is dead following three separate motor vehicle collisions that took place Friday night and Saturday morning.
Winnipeg’s Bangladeshi Hindus call for action amid ongoing violence, political turmoil in Bangladesh
Hindu members of Winnipeg’s Bangladeshi community came together Saturday to protest what they describe as “religious extremism” and political turmoil in Bangladesh.
Have you seen Timothy? Winnipeg police search for missing man
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a 45-year-old man last seen in the city’s West Alexander neighbourhood.
Hiker in distress transported to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance
A woman hiking in Kananaskis Country was transported to Foothills hospital Saturday by STARS Air Ambulance.
Bones creator Hart Hanson creates a new kind of private investigator with The Seminarian
For his new novel, The Seminarian, Hart Hanson started with a character rather than an incident.
Hail storm cleanup event underway to help residents dispose of debris from last week’s storm
After hail wreaked havoc for some Calgary residents last Monday, a cleanup event is underway.
'When it's just you': One-woman shows flourish at Edmonton fringe festival
Artists and shows at the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival this year are as varied and eclectic as ever, though attendees may notice a plethora of one-woman productions.
Elks' ground game surging as they prepare for limping Lions
The B.C. Lions are 5-3 and the Edmonton Elks are 1-7. However, the Elks could be considered the favourites when the two teams meet Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium.
Man in hospital, RCMP investigating firearms complaint near Maskwacis
A STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the Maskwacis area Saturday night for an emergency involving an 18-year-old man.
Lightning, smoky skies expected to challenge B.C. wildfire crews
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday, as conditions are expected to remain challenging for wildfire crews.
Fatal Fraser Valley ATV crash prompts safety warning
A fatal ATV crash in Chilliwack last week has prompted a safety warning from police.
