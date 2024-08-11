Seriously injured pedestrian found on roadway in Caledonia

Police are continuing to investigate after a pedestrian was found lying on a roadway in Haldimand County with serious injuries after an alleged assault.

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police and Haldimand County Paramedic Services responded to a 911 call from a passing driver on Sunday around 5:45 a.m. who reported an injured pedestrian on 6th Line in Caledonia.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

“Officers have determined that an assault occurred, and the circumstances are still under investigation,” police said in a media release. “If you have any relevant information or were travelling along 6th Line between 5 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. and witnessed the incident or anything suspicious, please contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.”

6th Line is currently closed between Argyle Street South and Oneida Road for the investigation.