Seriously injured pedestrian found on roadway in Caledonia

    Police are continuing to investigate after a pedestrian was found lying on a roadway in Haldimand County with serious injuries after an alleged assault.

    Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police and Haldimand County Paramedic Services responded to a 911 call from a passing driver on Sunday around 5:45 a.m. who reported an injured pedestrian on 6th Line in Caledonia.

    The victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

    “Officers have determined that an assault occurred, and the circumstances are still under investigation,” police said in a media release. “If you have any relevant information or were travelling along 6th Line between 5 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. and witnessed the incident or anything suspicious, please contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.”

    6th Line is currently closed between Argyle Street South and Oneida Road for the investigation.

