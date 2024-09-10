Ohsweken driver charged for hitting hydro pole
An Ohsweken man has been arrested after a hydro pole was struck.
Six Nations Police were called to the crash on 2nd Line Road on Friday, July 26 around 3:40 p.m.
When they arrived at the crash site, paramedics were looking after a man who claimed he was not driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.
However, a witness told police the man had been driving the vehicle. Police also said he was showing signs of impairment.
Police searched the area to see if anyone else had been involved, but found no one else.
The vehicle’s front end was heavily damaged and the pole sustained minor damage.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with impaired operation, obstructing a peace officer, dangerous driving and operation while prohibited.
