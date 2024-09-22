Serious injuries for motorcycle driver following collision in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a single motor vehicle collision in Cambridge that left the driver with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to the area of Hespeler Road and Pinebush Road around 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they determined the driver of a motorcycle lost control and the motorcycle fell onto the driver.

A 22-year-old Cambridge man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are looking to speak with the driver of a beige vehicle they believe may have witnessed the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash camera video footage is asked to call WRPS’ Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.