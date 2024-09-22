Suspected funnel cloud spotted over Brantford, Ont.

Brantford, Ont. residents were met with an unexpected sight on Saturday evening as a suspected funnel cloud appeared in the skies above the city.

Scattered thunderstorms spread over southern Ontario Saturday, bringing some much anticipated rain to the region after experiencing a long dry streak.

The funnel-shaped cloud, visible around 5:40 p.m., was seen by numerous witnesses, many of whom quickly took to social media to share images and videos of the dramatic sight.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP), run out of Western University, confirmed with CTV News Sunday they received “many reports of a funnel cloud” near the city.

“It appears no damage was done on the ground. We’ll keep looking for further reports,” Executive Director Dr. David Sills, said in an email statement. “At this time, there is no evidence that there was a tornado, just a funnel cloud aloft.”

A funnel cloud is a rotating column of air that extends form the base of a cloud but does not reach the ground or a water surface. Funnel clouds can form typically during severe thunderstorms.