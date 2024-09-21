KITCHENER
    • Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS

    Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Kitchener man in connection to a Friday night hit-and-run.

    Police said in a media release Saturday emergency services responded to multiple reports of a collision at 9:40 p.m. involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Charles Street East near Madison Avenue South.

    The vehicle was described as a Jeep Compass.

    Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

    On Saturday, a 39-year-old man turned himself into police. He was charged with fail to remain resulting in bodily harm and careless driving causing bodily harm.

    Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777, extension 8856.

