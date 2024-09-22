Police investigating assault involving two groups in Uptown Waterloo
Two people have been taken to hospital following an assault in Waterloo.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, at around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, officers found an unconscious man laying on the road in the area of Bridgeport Road East and Peppler Street.
While they attended to the victim, officers found a second victim nearby, police said.
Police determined that at approximately 2 a.m., two groups of individuals got into a verbal argument at a business in the area of King Street and Erb Street.
“The involved individuals began walking along Bridgeport Road East towards Peppler Street when the altercation turned physical. The two victims were then assaulted by the group of unknown individuals,” police said in a media release.
The victims, a 27-year-old man and a 26-year old man, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
