Man arrested after stabbing incident in Waterloo

A Kitchener man has been arrested after a stabbing incident in Waterloo.

Police were called to a business in the area of University Avenue East and Weber Street North at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man attempting to stab another man.

Officers arrived and arrested the suspect.

The victim, 37, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 32, was charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused and the victim were known to each other, police said.