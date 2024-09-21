Cambridge firefighters looking to fill boots for muscular dystrophy

Firefighters were stationed at several of Cambridge Centre’s entrances this weekend trying to fill their boots for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The Cambridge Professional Fire Fighters’ Association held their annual Muscular Dystrophy Boot Drive on Saturday.

“We keep hitting new heights and that's a testament to the city, the great people of the City of Cambridge that open their hearts and their wallets to us,” said Joel Prpic, secretary for the Cambridge Professional Fire Fighters’ Association.

According to a press release from the association, muscular dystrophy is a group of neuromuscular disorders that are characterized by the progressive weakening and wasting of voluntary muscles.

“Muscular Dystrophy Canada has been funding leading research, searching for new therapies and ultimately working towards a cure. Families affected by neuromuscular disorders across Canada benefit through areas of support, education, equipment, advocacy and research,” the release read.

2024 marks the 70th anniversary of Muscular Dystrophy Canada’s partnership with Canadian firefighters. According to the association, nearly $1 million has been raised through “Fill the Boot” campaigns since 1954 in support of the Canadian neuromuscular community.

“It's such a debilitating disease and I think one of the connections, of course, is firefighters are there to serve their community and support those that truly need it,” said Bryan May, MP for Cambridge.

For those in attendance, it’s a cause close to their hearts.

“I was diagnosed with MD in 1996,” said Bernardo Recine. “It's a slowly progressive disease for me where my muscles get weaker over time. So I've been entrenched in the disease for a long time. And in the last 10 or 15 years, working with the firefighters and the rest of the MD family to try to raise money to hopefully, solve a cure.”

This year, local firefighters and those living with muscular dystrophy aim to raise $30,000.

“We're also looking for how much more equipment we can get for people that need it to get the word out about accessibility," said Recine. "Even though we are more accessible than we were 20 years ago, there's still a lot of things people with disabilities cannot do or cannot go because of the lack of proper equipment or supplies. And we just need the broader community to just open up a little bit and say, ‘alright, are we making sense? Can everyone attend or go to these places?’ And the more money you raise, the more people know about it, the more that that can happen.”

“This is the smallest part that we can do…to help people out through probably the toughest times in their lives,” added Prpic.“So for us to give back this small amount that we can give, we always want to get more…it's heartwarming to hear these stories. It's tough to hear them but then it's amazing to hear that we're supporting through very difficult times.”