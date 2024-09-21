Ontario on track for record number of whooping cough cases, health officials warn

Ontario's public health agency says the province is on track to reach a record number of whooping cough cases this year, the highest number in more than a decade.

Public Health Ontario says there were 1,044 cases reported in 2012, and as of September 9th of this year, there has been 1,016 cases reported.

That's compared to 470 cases last reported in June and the five-year average to date of 98.

Infectious disease physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch says whooping cough is most risky for unvaccinated infants, children and older people, and immunization is a key measure to contain outbreaks.