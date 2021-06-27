KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP say a crash near Fergus has sent four people to hospital.

Highway 6, between Side Road 6 and Wellington Road 51, remains closed while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

It’s not known how many vehicles may have been involved and police haven’t provided an update on the extent of the injuries.

They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 1-888-310-1122.