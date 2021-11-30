Seniors asking for a new crosswalk at Elmira retirement home

KITCHENER -

Seniors in Elmira are pushing for a new crosswalk at the corner of Snyder Avenue and Church Street.

They say the intersection is too dangerous for those looking to cross the road from Chartwell Elmira Retirement Residence.

The posted speed limit at that intersection is 50 km/h, but residents say many drivers are going much more than that.

"The traffic, even when you've got walkers and wheelchairs, they don't really slow down," said Eugene Read.

There is a small island for pedestrians between the lanes and a sign warning drivers that it is used as a crossing for seniors.

Residents are speaking to Woolwich council Tuesday night in the hopes they'll take the issue to regional council.