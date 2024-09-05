Senior seriously injured in Guelph crash, driver flees the scene

Guelph Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that left a cyclist seriously hurt.

The woman, in her 70s, was biking on Victoria Road North when she was struck by a vehicle early Thursday afternoon.

Police said she was transported to a Hamilton trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video to contact Guelph Police.

No description of the vehicle has been provided.

Victoria Road North, between Delmar Boulevard and Grange Street, was still closed as of 4 p.m.