Select e-bikes will soon be banned on GO trains
GO Transit wants to make it easier for people to travel between Kitchener and the Greater Toronto Area.
Some train cars, however, are being filled with e-bikes instead of commuters.
Why are there so many e-bikes on GO?
Some people travel from as far away as Kitchener to work as food delivery workers in Toronto, for apps like Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.
CTV News spoke to two international students who live in Waterloo Region but currently work as couriers in Toronto.
“It takes, like, three hours for me to go to Toronto from Kitchener,” said one.
“I am going to Toronto for Uber Eats delivery because I didn’t find any job here,” explained the other.
They both bring their e-bikes with them – and they’re not alone.
Sometimes dozens can be spotted on board GO trains.
Several e-bikes are seen on a bike car on a GO train along the Kitchener line on Feb. 2, 2024. (Submitted/ Janice Jim)
“Now they have the cars specifically for carrying bikes, the ones at the front,” another passenger observed.
All bicycles and e-bikes are currently allowed on GO trains outside of peak travel times. To meet the growing demand, dedicated bike cars have been added to the Kitchener Line.
But that could soon change.
Cracking down on e-bikes
Sources confirmed with CTV News that Metrolinx, the government agency that operates GO Transit, plans to ban all batteries that don’t have a UL or CE certification.
MORE: Metrolinx to ban non-certified e-bike batteries on GO trains
That means some e-bikes won’t be allowed on board.
“What we’ve seen is that the regulations that govern e-bikes, and that technology, is still catching up to the explosion in popularity [of electric bikes],”said Dan Morgan of Ziggy’s Cycle in Kitchener.
A food delivery courier rides an e-bike in Toronto on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The improvements to e-bike safety, he adds, are overdue.
“There’s a lot of online sellers that you can get them, especially through Amazon, that it’s hard to know where the technology is being sourced from and what their safety protocols are,” Morgan said.
On board issues
The ban comes amid growing concerns over safety. Last year, an e-bike caught fire on a TTC train in Toronto.
A fire engulfed a subway train in Toronto Sunday afternoon and Toronto Fire says it is due to the failure of a lithium ion battery pack used in an electric bike. (X / JOE_WARMINGTON)
Morgan said e-bikes made by large and well-known brands are typically safe, but the market is currently flooded with less reputable options.
“Pretty much anything that [Ziggy’s Cycle] would sell would already be certified and tested,” he added. “But there’s a lot of stuff on the market that isn’t.”
The Metrolinx policy makes sense to Morgan, but he said enforcement and inspections could be difficult.
“You would a actually need to open a panel on the underside to slide it out and sometime you even have to remove parts of the bike,” he explained.
To make sure you’re buying a bike with a tested battery, Morgan advises shoppers to speak with a professional.
It’s not clear when the new rules could come into effect.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'That's news to me': Montreal man gets letter from Quebec government saying he's legally dead
After returning home from an extended vacation in Costa Rica, a Montreal man got the surprise of the lifetime in the mail — the Quebec government thinks he's dead.
'There are better ways': Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.
Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract: sources
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Bee invasion forces Alcaraz vs. Zverev tennis match to be suspended
'Bees stop play' is not an announcement usually heard by professional tennis players but Carlos Alcaraz made a beeline for the exit after thousands of the insects swarmed centre court during his Indian Wells quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev on Thursday.
Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask., Wednesday was a 10 vehicle pileup: RCMP
One person was seriously injured in what RCMP said was a 10 vehicle pileup on Highway 39 near Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday morning.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.