KITCHENER -- A Cambridge elementary school has reported its second case of COVID-19 in a student.

Holy Spirit Catholic Elementary School in Cambridge first reported a case in a student back on Oct. 23.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board's website now shows a second case, dated Oct. 26. It's not clear whether the cases are linked, which could cause public health officials to declare an outbreak.

The WCDSB also reported another case of COVID-19 on Monday after a student at St. David Catholic Secondary School had tested positive for the disease. That's the second case at St. David, although those two cases were more than a month apart.

The Catholic school board has reported five cases of COVID-19 in the past week after only reporting two through the month of September.

TRACK EVERY CASE: Map shows COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region schools

There have been a total of nine cases reported in the Catholic school system since students and teachers returned to school.