KITCHENER -- The Brant County Health Unit has declared an outbreak at a retirement home in Paris, Ont. after two staff members at the home tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak was declared Monday at the Telfer Place retirement home, a Revera-run property in Paris.

Health officials say the positive tests were the result of mass testing of staff at long-term care homes and retirement facilities in the province.

The two staff members are self-isolating at home.

Anyone living in the home will now be tested for the virus, health officials said in a news release.

Health officials declare outbreaks after at least one lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in either residents or staff at homes.

This is the second outbreak at this facility. The first one began on April 25 and was declared over on May 11.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, the county’s acting medical officer of health, says officials have received calls and emails about visiting people living in facilities in the area.

Anyone who wants to visit should look at regulations on the province’s website and set up a test ahead of the visit.

“Adhering to the strict guidelines laid out by the Province is the best way we can continue to protect some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” Dr. Urbantke said in a news release.

As of Tuesday, there were 120 confirmed cases of the virus in Brant County.

That includes 107 resolved ones and four deaths.

None of the active cases are in hospital, the health unit's website says.