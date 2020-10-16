KITCHENER -- Scott Hamilton is officially the councillor for Ward 7 in Cambridge.

Hamilton was sworn into the position on Friday.

He was elected in a byelection last week, taking over for Frank Monteiro who died in 2019.

“I’m honoured to have this opportunity to serve the residents of Ward 7 and the community as a whole,” Hamilton said in a news release. “I look forward to working with Mayor McGarry and my fellow councillors to advocate for the citizens of Cambridge and help move this city forward safely and successfully.”

The byelection was originally scheduled for the spring, but was delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cambridge's next council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.