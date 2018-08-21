

Waterloo Region District School Board met Monday night in a special meeting called by trustees to discuss changes to the sex ed curriculum in Ontario.

Several delegations who don’t support the Ontario government decision to revert back to the 1998 curriculum spoke out.

“I urge this school board to take a stand for inclusion, equality, and respect, and to prevent the roll back in our community,” says one parent.

The chair of the board, Scott McMillan says they are taking a “wait and see” approach.

There haven’t been any changes to the curriculum yet as far as the board knows.

The ministry of education website still lists the 2015 curriculum as the current health and physical education plan.

A vote whether to teach the 2015 or 1998 curriculum at the beginning of the school year was postponed.

McMillan says he is proud of the board for making a clear statement at the meeting.

“We support our students and we’re going to work in every way possible to teach our kids in a way that is appropriate for the twenty-first century,” he says.

School will have started by the time the next committee meeting takes place on Sept. 17.

But a special meeting can be scheduled with 48 hours notice.

