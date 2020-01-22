KITCHENER -- The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario has issued a five-day strike notice for Waterloo Region District School Board.

More than 100 local elementary schools are expected to be impacted by the strike on Monday, Jan. 27.

The decision comes more than a month after the union's last bargaining session, which happened on Dec. 19, ETFO President Sam Hammond says.

"ETFO is very disappointed that Ford’s Education Minister (Stephen) Lecce has not come back to the bargaining table to negotiate key issues affecting students, student learning and educators," he's quoted in a news release.

Lecce has pointed to financial compensation as a main sticking point for the union and its members, but the union insists it's far broader than that.

The union says it's calling for the province to back down on a call to identify $150 million in cuts from school board budgets, as well as smaller classes and more resources for students with special needs.

"We need government to spend real, meaningful time at the bargaining table, prepared and empowered to bargain on the critical issues facing education staff and students, to continue to build the strong education system we have in Ontario, for now and the future," says local ETFO President Greg Weiler.

The rotating strikes for the ETFO union members have entered into their second week, with this one being the first for elementary schools in Waterloo Region.

All of Ontario's four major teachers' unions are engaging in some form of job action during a contentious round of contract talks, as key issues include larger class sizes and mandatory online courses.

With files from the Canadian Press