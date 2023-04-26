City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park

The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last spring.

In a media release issued Wednesday, the city said it has installed a gate at the Roland Street Bridge and access on and off the island will be managed by third-party security. The other bridge onto the island was closed for repairs earlier this spring.

Security personnel are seen stationed at the entrance to Roos Island in Victoria Park on April 26, 2023. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener)

The city said six people are currently living at the encampment on the island and all have been offered interim housing options.

It said most have voluntarily accepted the offer and will be moving in the coming days, while staff will work with any remaining campers to secure alternative housing.

“New campers will not be allowed to set up on the island or elsewhere in Victoria Park,” the city said in the release, although it did not specify how it would enforce this.

It said Roos Island is expected to reopen in phases, beginning this summer.

“The city’s goal is to return Roos Island to its intended use as a public space, available for all residents to enjoy,” the city said.

