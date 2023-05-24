53 people living at three main encampments in Waterloo region: Report

Region of Waterloo staff are providing an update on the three main encampments in the region and revealing the number of people still living at those sites.

An information report that is scheduled to go before regional council on Wednesday provides details on the region’s efforts to help transition people from the three encampments into shelter spaces or other forms of housing.

According to the report, there are 53 people living rough at the three sites the region has termed “high-risk,” with 17 living at 100 Victoria St., 8 at Roos Island in Kitchener and 28 at 150 Main St. in Cambridge.

The region says people who met eligibility criteria had an option to meet with House of Friendship staff to possibly obtain a space at the emergency shelter on Weber Street in Waterloo or the Erb's Road outdoor shelter.

Six of the people living at 100 Victoria St. in Kitchener moved to the outdoor shelter on Erb’s Road and five declined all offers and plan to remain on site.

Four of the people on Roos Island in Kitchener moved to the outdoor shelter and two declined all offers and plan to remain on site.

At 150 Main St. in Cambridge, nine people moved to the outdoor shelter on Erb’s Road and seven declined all offers and plan to remain on site.

The region says the cost of services to the unsanctioned encampments totaled $267,000 from January to April 2023 and comes out of the operating budget.

“Staff will continue working with outreach partners to offer individualized supports to those individuals remaining at the three high-risk encampments, as well as to those living rough at all encampments across Waterloo Region,” the report said.

The information report goes before regional council at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.