Kitchener's Victoria Park to host summer music series
The City of Kitchener is launching a summer concert series at Roos Island in Victoria Park.
According to a news release, the Roos Island Music Series will kick off Sunday, July 7 and continue until August 29.
Throughout the course of the series, the bandstand will host 18 free live performances. Artists will include singer-songwriters, small groups and a full concert band.
The bandstand was recently renovated, including upgrades to the exterior, landscaping and electrical system.
Trouble at Roos Island
Parts of Roos Island have been inaccessible since July 2022, when tents were set up as part of an annual protest. At one point that summer, more than 60 people were living on the island.
The city made multiple attempts to remove or rehome the people living there and clean up the abandoned tents. They were met by protesters on several occasions.
The city then closed public access to Roos Island on April 26, 2023 so as to begin efforts to clear the encampment.
A tense confrontation occurred between police, security and protestors the next day. Police said three people forced their way past a gate controlling access to the island and one officer was hurt.
The last person left the island on Jan. 2, 2024 and work began to reinforce the structural integrity of the Heritage Bridge on March 7.
