Safety upgrades underway in Kitchener’s Victoria Park

Work is underway to reinforce the Heritage Bridge at Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park.

The City of Kitchener blocked off access to the bridge last April while safety upgrades are being done to reinforce its structural integrity. It’s been closed to the public ever since.

In an email, the city told CTV News that work is expected to wrap up in late spring. At that time, the island will be partially reopened to the public, including access to the pathway through the island.

In the summer of 2022, people experiencing homelessness began setting up tents on the island. At one point, the green space was home to dozens of people.

The final tent was removed in early January, when the last remaining person who had been living there left. At the time, the city confirmed the person was not evicted and was receiving appropriate care and shelter.

A city spokesperson confirms there are still no people currently living on the island.