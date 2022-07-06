Victoria Park tent encampment protesting lack of affordable housing
Victoria Park tent encampment protesting lack of affordable housing
For the last week, tents have been set up on the island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park in what appears to be part of an annual protest.
So far, around 10 tents have popped up in the park, and a large banner has been hung on the pavilion indicating the motives for those organizing it.
The camp in Victoria Park has stayed roughly the same size for the last week.
The number one demand listed on the large banner calls for an end to the evictions of campers on city and regional land. It also calls for the decriminalization of drugs and for the expansion of safe supply resources in the city.
This camp is not far from the large encampment that's been at the corner of Victoria and Weber streets since March.
Last Thursday, the eviction notice for that encampment came and went with most people choosing to stay.
CTV News reached out to the city for their response to the camp and recent demonstrations, but has not heard back yet.
We will have more on this story on CTV Kitchener News at Five and Six and this article will be updated.
