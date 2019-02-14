Featured
Robbery in Cambridge under investigation
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 11:11AM EST
A business in Cambridge was robbed with a weapon on Wednesday.
Police responded to the incident in the area of Barbara Court and Langs Drive just before 7 p.m.
A male suspect allegedly brandished a weapon and demanded cash. No physical injuries were reported.
Authorities continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them.