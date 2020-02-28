KITCHENER -- A Cambridge restaurant and four people associated with it are facing charges in connection to a fatal impaired driving crash.

St. Louis Bar and Grill, two of its owners and two staff members are facing a combined 21 charges under the Liquor Licence Act, police said Friday.

The charges are in connection to a fatal crash in November 2019 that left 67-year-old Kenneth Scott dead.

He was driving home from getting his winter tires on when another driver crossed the centre line on Townline Road and collided with his vehicle head-on.

Jason Fach, 38, pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in December. An agreed statement of facts says that he he had had four 20 oz. beers in a little more than an hour at St. Louis Bar and Grill the night of the crash.

Fach been sentenced to six years in prison.

On Feb. 28, police announced that they had charged the restaurant, its owners and two staff members.

The charges include selling liquor to an intoxicated person, permit drunkenness on licensed premises and failing to facilitate inspection.

The accused have not been publicly named.

These allegations have not been proven in court. The St. Louis Bar and Grill franchise in question has declined to comment.