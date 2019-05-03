

CTV Kitchener





Three people are facing more than a dozen charges following a fatal crash that happened almost four months ago.

A vehicle collided with an LCBO in a plaza on Ottawa Street South on Jan. 11. The driver, 40-year-old Walter Cabrera, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses in the area said that the truck he was driving was speeding through the plaza when it slammed into the wall of the LCBO.

The vehicle flipped on its side as a result of a collision. Police said Cabrera was killed instantly.

Alcohol and cannabis were both contributing factors to the crash, police say.

Through investigation, police say that the driver had left Chicago Pub and Billiards in that plaza before the crash.

The two owners of the restaurant and one staff member are facing a total of 16 charges in connection to the crash.

The charges were announced on May 3.