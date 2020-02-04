KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man is going to prison for six years for impaired driving causing death.

Jason Fach was sentenced on Tuesday afternoon. The judge also gave the man an 11-year driving ban.

The decision comes as a result of a November crash on Townline Road that left a 67-year-old man dead.

Fach pleaded guilty in December. Court heard he was intoxictated when he got into his vehicle after having beer at St. Louis Grill.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Fach first hit a parked car on Saginaw Parkway. Moments later, he drove onto Townline Road and was in a head-on crash that left Scott dead.

Kenneth Scott was heading home from getting his winter tires put on when the crash happened.

"Thankfully four of us had dinner together before tragedy struck and stole our Ken," his wife's victim impact statement reads.

Fach apologized to the family when he was asked if he had anything to say.

"From the bottom of my I heart I want to apologize. I wish I could take it back," he said.

He's been in custody since November and will get credit for time served.