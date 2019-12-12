KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in a crash that left a 67-year-old Puslinch man dead.

Court heard Thursday that Jason Fach, 38, reportedly appeared intoxicated when he arrived at St. Louis Bar and Grill on Nov. 6.

Video surveillance shows that he drank four 20 oz. beers in about an hour. He was seen stumbling at the bar before leaving at 6:49 p.m.

Five minutes later, he crashed into an unoccupied parked car on Saginaw Parkway and drove off, turning south onto Townline Road.

At 7:03 p.m., Fach swerved into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, Kenneth Scott, was headed home after having snow tires put on his son's car.

Cheraine Serrador, a nurse who lives near where the crash happened, ran out to help.

"I could tell he wasn't in good shape. He was very confused," Cheraine Serrador told CTV at the time.

"So I went over to help because I'm a nurse and just talk to him."



A fatal two-vehicle crash on Townline Road in Cambridge is seen here on Nov. 6, 2019. (Jeff Pickel / CTV News)

The driver was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Fach pleaded guilty on Thursday to impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

With reporting from Nicole Lampa