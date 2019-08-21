

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





More than eight Kitchener residents in the Country Hills neighbourhood have lost more than $16,000 following a scam by a door-to-door sales group, according to police.

The group was offering to resurface property owners' driveways.

In each case, the suspects required cash deposits and either provided sub-standard work or did no work at all, officials say.

Reports say the contractors usually claimed to have leftover asphalt from previous jobs and promised to provide quality services, but the product is believed to be recycled with no lasting properties.

The use of the poor quality material resulted in the asphalt falling apart or sinking once it was driven on.

Police say the suspects were long gone by the time victims realized they were scammed.