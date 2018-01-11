

CTV Kitchener





One man was taken into custody Thursday after police were called to a home in Wellesley.

According to Waterloo Regional police, a report of shots being fired brought a tactical team and other officers to a property on Hessen Strasse during the mid-afternoon hours.

Police said the incident was resolved peacefully around 4:30 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if any shots had been fired, or if the man would face criminal charges.