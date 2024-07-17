KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Repairs expected after washout leaves rail tracks in Kitchener suspended in midair

    A portion of freight rail tracks in south Kitchener is seen suspended in midair after heavy rain washed away some of the supporting ground on July 16, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News) A portion of freight rail tracks in south Kitchener is seen suspended in midair after heavy rain washed away some of the supporting ground on July 16, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    Crews will be assessing the damage after heavy rain left a portion of freight rail tracks in south Kitchener suspended in midair.

    The relentless rain washed away some of the supporting ground underneath the tracks over Schneider Creek near Balzer Road just off Courtland Avenue East.

    CN Rail told CTV News they are keeping an eye on the damage.

    “CN is monitoring a number of washouts within the region from recent rainfall events,” CN Rail’s Manager of Public Affairs Scott Brown said via a statement. “Crews will begin repairs on the highest priority locations as soon as it is safe to do so. CN staff will remain in contact with impacted customers until service is restored.

