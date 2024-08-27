Regional police investigating reports of 'harassing drone' in Ayr, Ont.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after several reports about a drone “engaging in harassing behaviour” in North Dumfries Township.
According to police, the drone was causing property damage in the area of Stanley Street and Main Street in Ayr on Tuesday morning.
“On several occasions, a drone, believed to be a first-person view (FPV) drone, has been operated between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., flying over residential homes and dropping an unknown substance onto houses, vehicles, and property,” police said in a media release.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the drone flying or anyone operating a drone in the area to contact police at 519-570-9777, extension 2299.
