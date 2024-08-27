KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener Rangers hold 2024 training camp

    Kitchener Rangers hold their annual training camp at The Aud on Aug. 27, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News) Kitchener Rangers hold their annual training camp at The Aud on Aug. 27, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)
    Hockey players are showing off their skills at The Aud for the Kitchener Rangers’ annual training camp.

    On Monday and Tuesday, around 39 players were divided into two teams – Team Blue and Team White – and competed in two games against each other.

    The teams are also undergoing pre-season off-ice performance testing throughout the tryouts, which are closed to the public.

    Following training camp, the Rangers will host a preseason showcase at The Aud from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. The event will feature the Erie Otters, Saginaw Spirit, Brantford Bulldogs and Kitchener Rangers.

    Tickets are $5, with free admission for children under the age of two, and can be purchased at the door on game day. Net proceeds from sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Canada.

    The showcase will conclude with Fan Fest on Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

