Man arrested after being seen with 'edged weapon' in Kitchener
A male has been arrested following a weapons related incident in Kitchener.
At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of King Street East and Fairview Avenue “for a report of a male seen with an edged weapon in his hand.”
Officers found the individual and arrested him.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
