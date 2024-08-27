KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested after being seen with 'edged weapon' in Kitchener

    A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car. A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.
    A male has been arrested following a weapons related incident in Kitchener.

    At around 1 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of King Street East and Fairview Avenue “for a report of a male seen with an edged weapon in his hand.”

    Officers found the individual and arrested him.

    There were no reports of any injuries.

    Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

