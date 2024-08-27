Police trying to identify Brantford robbery suspect

The Brantford Police Service has released security images of a person they’re trying to identify as part of a robbery investigation.

On Friday, at around 5:25 a.m., officers were called to a gas station at Colborne Street West and Oak Street.

The employee told police a male, with his face covered, entered the store and demanded cash.

Police said he fled on foot after getting a small amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a black zip-up hoodie, red face covering, a black Air Jordan backpack with grey a logo, black and white gloves with yin and yang symbols, dark jeans and black shoes.