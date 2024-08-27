Motorcycle collision in Brant County sends one person to hospital

One person has serious injuries after a motorcycle and vehicle collided just east of Brantford.

The crash happened on Colborne Street East just before 6:25 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said one person was transported to a trauma centre.

They did not specify if it was the motorcyclist, the other driver or a passenger who was hurt.

As of 1:30 p.m., Colborne Street East remains closed between Brant School Road and Jerseyville Road.