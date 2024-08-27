KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Motorcycle collision in Brant County sends one person to hospital

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Share

    One person has serious injuries after a motorcycle and vehicle collided just east of Brantford.

    The crash happened on Colborne Street East just before 6:25 a.m.

    Ontario Provincial Police said one person was transported to a trauma centre.

    They did not specify if it was the motorcyclist, the other driver or a passenger who was hurt.

    As of 1:30 p.m., Colborne Street East remains closed between Brant School Road and Jerseyville Road.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News