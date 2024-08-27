Kitchener hosts inaugural pickleball festival downtown

Summer may be coming to an end, but that isn’t stopping local pickleball players from hitting the courts.

An all ages event is being held in downtown Kitchener Tuesday. The community is invited to the city’s first annual Downtown Paddle Palooza Pickleball Festival in partnership with Pickleball of Waterloo Wellington Region.

Carl Zehr Square will transform into a professional court and additional courts will be set up on King Street for community drop-in play.

The end-of-the-summer event will include tips from pros, pickleball vendors, live music, Four Fathers Brewing beer garden, food trucks and contests.

Around 40 teams are registered in three divisions of play – business, community and pro.

The event comes after the city reported seeing “significant growth and interest in the sport in recent years and community centers and outdoor courts,” according to a media release.

The schedule is as follows:

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – battle of the downtown Kitchener businesses

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – community open play

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – elite and pro

More information can be found on the City of Kitchener’s website.