Cyclist dies after collision in North Dumfries
A cyclist has died after an early morning collision in North Dumfries.
Waterloo Regional Police said the crash at 5:45 a.m. on Roseville Road involved a cyclist and a vehicle.
The cyclist was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
As part of the investigation, police have closed Roseville Road between Dumfries Road and Cameron Road.
The road closure is expected to last several hours.
